Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Bridgewater Retirement Community executive, claiming she stole thousands of dollars from the facility.
Sarah Nichole Hagan, 34, of Bridgewater, is charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement. Charging documents state the crimes spanned over at least four years, from 2016 up until the time she was fired in June.
Hagan, who served as the vice president for independent living and assisted living, was charged on June 24.
At the time of her dismissal, BRC released a statement about the investigation.
“This is a very difficult day for BRC, for our residents and our team members,” BRC President Rodney Alderfer said in the statement. “I am deeply saddened as I know so many members of our BRC community will be. Sarah had forged strong relationships with BRC team members and residents alike, and members of her family had also developed caring relationships within the BRC community.”
According to court documents, roughly $50,000 was stolen.
Alderfer said none of the misconduct involved residents’ personal funds, property or care.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began in mid-June when BRC contacted investigators.
As the judicial process continues, Alderfer said, staff will continue to move forward with residents as the top priority.
“We have capable and dedicated teams whose top priority, always, is the well-being of our residents, and I am especially grateful for them right now,” he said in the June statement. “In the coming days I will be working with the board and Senior Team on a plan for a more permanent solution to provide ongoing leadership and support to Independent and Assisted Living.”
Hagan, who has no criminal record, is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond. She’s scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court for a first appearance on Aug. 24.
