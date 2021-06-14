A Rockingham County judge overturned a lower court ruling Monday, finding a former Bridgewater police officer accused of accessing a person’s identifying information illegally not guilty.
On Feb. 9, Judge Christopher Collins found Christopher Earman, 46, guilty of misdemeanor invasion of privacy using a computer during a trial in Rockingham County General District Court.
He issued a $100 fine.
Earman said Monday he felt “vindicated.”
The crux of the case came down to what Earman saw when he ran a license plate number that he admitted he shouldn’t have been looking up.
Judge T.J. Wilson ruled that Earman, who simply said he was looking for a person’s name, didn’t look for a driver’s license number or social security number. He also added there was no evidence that information appeared on Earman’s computer in his patrol car.
“The state trooper was quite candid about that he didn’t know what was on the screen,” Wilson said.
The investigation began when trooper Benjamin Jamerson of the Virginia State Police received a report from Bridgewater Police Chief Joe Simmons.
Jamerson testified that a Staunton woman contacted the Bridgewater Police Department stating that she and her husband had been separated. The woman told police that her husband stopped by her home and noticed a Jeep parked in her driveway.
He said the husband sent a photograph of the license plate to Earman and asked him to run the plate through his Virginia Criminal Information Network terminal inside his police vehicle.
The VCIN report returned personal information, including the vehicle owner’s Social Security number and driver's license.
The Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case. Cassondra Baber, Staunton assistant commonwealth’s attorney, served as a special prosecutor.
Baber told Wilson that simply accessing the information, whether he reviewed it or not, was enough for a conviction.
Earman’s attorney, Aaron Cook argued that Earman never specifically looked at the personal information outlined in state code, such as the Social Security number. He told Wilson that Earman was specifically looking for the Jeep owner’s name only.
Earman testified to the same thing.
“I looked for the name to see whether it was male or female,” Earman testified.
Earman was no longer employed by Bridgewater as of Jan. 13, according to Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
