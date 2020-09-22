A preliminary hearing for a former Bridgewater Retirement Community executive accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the facility was postponed Tuesday.
Sarah Nichole Hagan, 34, of Bridgewater, is charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement. Charging documents state the crimes spanned over at least four years, from 2016 up until the time she was fired in June.
In Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday, Judge John Hart postponed the hearing until Oct. 27. It's unclear why the hearing was delayed.
Hagan, who served as the vice president for independent living and assisted living, was charged on June 24.
According to court documents, roughly $50,000 was stolen.
Officials with the retirement community said none of the misconduct involved residents’ personal funds, property or care.
Deputies say the investigation began in mid-June, when BRC contacted investigators.
Hagan, who has no criminal record, is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
