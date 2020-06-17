A former Rockingham County man accused of molesting two girls he babysat more than a decade ago pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Tyler John Wakefield, 35, of Kelseyville, Calif., pleaded guilty to two felony counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Wakefield to 89 years in prison with all but nine years suspended.
Indictments for the crimes say the offenses took place in 2006 and 2010.
He was arrested Sept. 12.
Victoria Jensen, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said the investigation began on Jan. 25, 2019, when Child Protective Services interviewed one of the victims in the case.
Jensen said the girl told authorities that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Wakefield when she was 8 years old.
The girl told authorities that Wakefield was her babysitter.
In a separate interview, the girl’s sister told authorities that she was about 6 or 7 years old when Wakefield sexually assaulted her.
Jensen said Wakefield was in a romantic relationship with someone who lived in the home, and at times, would live in the home.
As part of the plea, Wakefield will serve five years of supervised probation upon release from the Virginia Department of Corrections and have to register as a sex offender in Virginia.
Wakefield has a previous felony conviction in 2015 in Rockingham County for drug possession. He received a three-year suspended sentence.
