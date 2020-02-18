A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a former Dayton town manager and one-time town mayoral candidate accused of illegally logging into town email accounts.
John Crim, 73, was indicted Tuesday on two felony counts of computer trespassing. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Following his indictment in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge T.J. Wilson issued an arrest warrant for Crim.
Crim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, appeared in court and told Wilson his client planned to turn himself in Tuesday afternoon.
Wilson scheduled a hearing for Feb. 27. On that day, Wilson will likely schedule a plea hearing or a trial for Crim.
Prosecutors claim Crim logged into town email accounts in June 2018, years after he left his position as town manager and while he was a candidate for mayor.
They say it appears Crim was looking for emails that would reveal that the police department was told to lay off on issuing traffic tickets during tourist season.
A search warrant for Crim’s computer and other electronic devices was filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court, but the affidavit that outlines probable cause for the warrant was sealed by a judge.
Crim could not be reached for comment. Cook declined to comment.
Crim dropped out of the council race in October 2018, but the ballots were already printed.
Sam Lee defeated Crim 551 to 55 in the November 2018 election to replace Mayor Charles Long, who did not seek re-election.
Crim was town manager for three years before resigning in 2015 to focus on the Quality Inn and Johnny Appleseed Restaurant in New Market, which he owned. Crim, who sold his businesses in December 2017, is retired.
The 2018 election was his second attempt at elected office. He was among six candidates to seek four seats on Dayton's council in 2016. He finished last.
