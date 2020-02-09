BRIDGEWATER — Zach Hatter was enjoying everything about being a college student.
After battling through an array of injuries through the final stages of his high school basketball career, Hatter said he enjoyed being a “normal student” at Liberty University.
But after a month or two on campus in Lynchburg, the former Eastern Mennonite High School standout came back home to visit former teammates and something changed.
“I didn’t really think much about it until I went home after a month or two,” Hatter said. “I was with the guys at the high school and they were having an open gym. It just hit me. I was like, ‘Man, I miss this. I miss playing. I miss playing with guys, playing against competition.’ That’s kind of what started it, but I didn’t get too serious about it until later.”
Slowly, the 6-foot guard gravitated back toward the court. He had already been playing pickup games at Liberty, but then he started running at open gyms at EMHS.
During one session, first-year Bridgewater College coach Steve Enright came by to check out some current Flames players. While there, Hatter came onto his radar.
After talking with Enright and discussing his options with both his family and second-year Eastern Mennonite coach Chad Seibert, Hatter decided it was a good fit.
“First of all, I like Coach Enright a lot,” Hatter said. “He’s a really nice guy and I like what he said to me and the way he’s handling the program and the way they’re building up. It’s a young program and he’s getting to build it from the bottom with what he envisions for it. It seemed like a good fit for me basketball wise, but it was also a good fit school wise. It’s pretty close to home. I can be close to family, still go to my brothers’ games often, just be around more. I can be with my family and still play basketball, too.”
As a senior at EMHS, Hatter was undoubtedly the leader for the Flames as they reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III title game.
As the team’s captain and point guard last season, Hatter averaged 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was a first-team all-state selection.
“It translates nearly 100 percent,” Seibert said about how Hatter will fare at the college level and specifically with Bridgewater. “There are kids that can be good high school players and not be a college prospect and there are kids that can be not very good high school players and be a great college prospect. He’s the rare kid that is both.”
Seibert’s thoughts on Hatter hold great value because of his past experience.
The current EMHS head coach previously spent time as an assistant at Eastern Mennonite University with Kirby Dean and has other college stops on his resume.
“Coach Seibert was a coach at the college level, so he kind of knew what it took,” Hatter said. “He has always pushed me to be the best that I could be. He’s helped me so much through the game, but he’s also supported me off the court. He never pushed me to play but once he found out I was interested, he was all for it just because of the guy he is.”
Seibert admitted it was challenging when Hatter first said he was going to go to college and not try to play basketball, but it was also a move that the head coach understood.
“I was disappointed that he chose not to play, but I understood all of his reasoning,” he said. “The injuries really took a toll on him. He went through a lot at the end of the year to even be able to play. I think he needed to let his tank refill. After competing his whole life and being a kid that enjoyed being part of something bigger than himself, I suspected he might gravitate back. We need more kids like him playing the game of basketball. I’m so happy to see him land in a phenomenal program. It’s pretty cool.”
Aviwe Mahlong, currently a senior at EMHS, said he was thrilled when he found out.
Mahlong and Hatter built a strong friendship last season as the Flames’ two best players. The two shared a bond, they said, that went far beyond the basketball court.
“When he told me, I was so excited,” said Mahlong, who is also a highly-touted prospect. “To see him finally play basketball again — he’s such a great player — I was really happy and excited. He’s like a big brother to me. Anytime I have a bad game this year, I kind of ask him, ‘Where do I find that dog mentality?’ He helped me with that.”
Since making the decision to attend Bridgewater next year, Hatter’s been working.
He said he will remain at Liberty the remainder of the year, but spends his time outside of the classroom working out, running and improving every aspect of his game.
“Ever since I made that decision, it’s been like a switch in my mind, Hatter said. “Even before that decision, it was like, ‘If this is a possibility, I really need to get after it and make sure I don’t lose it.’ I’ve just had that drive to get better and be the best I can be.”
At one point, being a “normal college student” felt like the right decision for Hatter.
But once he got that itch again, he said it as clear that he had to get back into the game.
Now, Hatter will get a chance to scratch that itch next season with the Eagles.
“Family is pretty much the No. 1 thing in my life,” Hatter said. “It’s just awesome to be close to home, close enough to stay home if I need to. My family is really supportive of me and my brothers in basketball. It’s going to be nice to have a bunch of people at my games to support me. It’s going to be a great time.”
