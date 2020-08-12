When Jaylen McNair opted to transfer to Alderson Broaddus University in the spring after three years as the starting quarterback at Glenville State, he knew that it'd raise some eyebrows and create a unique scenario for him and his longtime friend and wide receiver, Javon Butler.
The two teams are longtime rivals on the gridiron, playing annual in the I-79 Barrel Classic in Phillipi, W.Va. But while the two Division II squads typically meet in a non-conference matchup, this year's game will now mean a little more after the Battlers joined the Mountain East Conference earlier this year.
“To be back in the conference is pretty shocking," McNair said. "I wasn’t expecting it. I’m going to embrace it. I feel good because it’s the same conference I’ve played in since I started, but it’s definitely going to be fun. I wish him the best, hope he does really well this year. I hope Glenville does well, but obviously I want to beat them.”
The duo of McNair and Butler is the best in the 10-year history of East Rockingham's program. The two were both all-state selections at the Group 2A level as seniors. McNair turned down a walk-on offer from West Virginia University while Butler attracted interest from William & Mary and Richmond and was also an all-state selection in basketball.
"[They] were awesome young men to coach," East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said. "They were fun to be around every single day. They always had a positive vibe. Those two young men helped me professionally. I, along with our staff made the decision to change our entire philosophy and I think it worked out well for everyone. Those two were phenomenal to coach. It was honestly some of the most fun in coaching I have ever had. You literally had a shot at scoring on every single play. They made my life a lot easier."
McNair finished with 3,586 passing yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior and had a remarkable 6,047 yards and 71 scores for his career. Butler, meanwhile, had 59 catches for 1,323 yards his senior year and scored 24 touchdowns.
After their stellar career with the Eagles, the duo stuck together and went to Glenville State. The Pioneers' coach, Eric Smith, is McNair's second cousin and his father, Tierre, and uncle, Rod Smith, are both former Glenville quarterbacks.
The two broke onto the scene with strong freshman campaigns in 2017. Butler caught 39 passed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns while McNair went 164-299 passing for 1,857 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
As sophomores, the duo continued to thrive before injuries began to set McNair back a bit in 2019 as a junior. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound signal-caller then opted to transfer to ABU in the spring semester with hopes of getting another shot at being the starting quarterback for a program at the Division II level.
“It’s definitely unusual," McNair said. "It’s been more difficult, but I think most of our guys were able to find someone to workout with on the field, do some drills, get some conditioning in this offseason. The biggest disadvantage was not being able to go through spring practice. That was the whole reason I transferred in the spring — so I could get the opportunity to practice with the team, earn the job, learn the playbook. That was the most challenging part, but for the most part, guys came in good shape, did as much as they can. I was able to get some work in. I think everyone is pretty much ready, but still have a lot of time, too. We feel good about it.”
The Mountain East Conference informed teams on Wednesday that preseason activities and workouts may begin immediately with training camp set to open up at the beginning of September. The teams will then begin conference play on Oct. 3.
McNair said coaches informed the team that it will play seven games in the fall and three in the spring. The NCAA has cancelled all 2020 Division II fall sports championships.
“We’re all really excited to get back out there as a team, work together, throw it around, run the ball, hit some people," McNair said. "It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully we can do it safely and everyone stays healthy and all of that stuff. We’ll see where it goes.”
Butler, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver with freakish athleticism, has started to open up eyes at the national level. He's considered one of the top Division II players in the country and has used this offseason to prepare for one final season with the Pioneers.
“I really just want to be the best player I can be and the best player I’m capable of being," Butler said. "My dad would always tell me not to sell myself short. Really, it’s my dad and just always wanting to be the best. It’s just another day. I’ve been training and preparing for it. It’s just been a minor setback for a major comeback. That’s really all it is.”
Throughout the offseason, the duo said they've worked out together along with other former East Rockingham players such as Virginia Tech transfer running back J'wan Evans. Those relationships they built with the Eagles continue to help them flourish at the next level.
“I appreciate that coaching staff more than anything," Butler said. "They helped push me to where I am today and those Friday nights were special. I miss them. It was a great atmosphere down here and I definitely miss those days.”
McNair's brother, Tyce, recently graduated from East Rockingham and will attend James Madison as a basketball walk-on. Butler's cousin, Xavier, will be a sophomore next year and is expected to take on a big role on the hoops team.
“It’s definitely meant a lot," McNair said of his time at ERHS. "It played a big part in my life. Donnie has done a great job, as well as all the other coaches, of laying that foundation and putting people in the best situation to be successful. Without that, I don’t know who I would be throwing to in the case of a pandemic or an offseason. We really built a good relationship through all the games we won, all the practices and stuff like that. A lot of those guys, I’ll be friends with for the rest of my life.”
That lifelong friendship has been formed with Butler for quite some time, McNair said, and it will continue for years to come.
That's why when the two teams square off this season and create a unique rivalry between the former East Rockingham duo, it'll be all love at the end of the day.
“When we play each other, at the end of the day, that’s my guy and that’s my brother," Butler said. "We’ve both been through a lot and this won’t change much for us. I’ll still love him, no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.