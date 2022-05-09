Larry Snow, the commissioner of revenue for Greene County, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to attempted witness tampering while also resigning from his position, according to a press release.
Snow, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted witness tampering following a federal investigation of him and his son, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Virginia.
Bryant Austin Snow, 33, pleaded guilty to one related count of distributing heroin.
"The former Commissioner of Revenue for Greene County, an elected official of over 30 years, broadcast information throughout his community about a witness having assisted law enforcement authorities, all in retaliation against that witness," U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said in a statement.
In November 2017, Bryant Snow was arrested and charged with two state drug charges stemming from law enforcement’s use of a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine and heroin from Bryant Snow, authorities said.
Bryant Snow pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on April 20, 2018, and was incarcerated in Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Authorities said that while incarcerated, Bryant Snow received information that included video and audio of the recorded narcotics buys by the confidential informant from Bryant Snow. Bryant Snow would then make phone calls to his father and discuss their animosity toward the informant and specifically someone identified as "Person A."
"For example, Larry Snow stated to Bryant in one call that '[Person A]’s gonna get his, I promise you that,'" authorities said in a statement. "Larry Snow then stated they should let 'everybody know all about it' and 'who he is, what he’s doing,' in reference to Person A."
In May 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia notified the Snows that they were targets of a federal investigation regarding their conduct toward "Person A."
Authorities said after receiving this notice, Larry Snow drafted approximately 12,000 leaflets to be mailed to Greene County residents in October 2019 in "an attempt to harass Person A and hinder, prevent and dissuade Person A from causing or aiding in any federal prosecutions of the Snows or others."
"The leaflets described how the incumbent sheriff of Greene County used "drug dealers (who are also police informants)," authorities said in a statement. "The leaflet stated, 'Specifically, this same drug dealer' was 'caught twice,' and described the purportedly lenient sentence the individual received."
Larry Snow put his name at the bottom of the leaflets to identify himself as the sender, according to authorities.
Once the pamphlets were sent, Bryant and Larry Snow discussed the known "drug dealer" in the leaflet and confirmed it was "Person A" through recorded jail calls, authorities said. Larry Snow then said the information was "out there now" because information about "Person A's" cooperation with law enforcement had been released to county residents via the flyers.
Larry Snow was the commissioner of revenue for Greene County since 1987 and was reelected while under federal indictment. As part of the plea agreement, he agreed not to run for elected office during any sentence or period of court supervision, authorities said.
Sentencing for the Snows is scheduled for July 25 and Aug. 1.
