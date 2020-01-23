A Staunton grand jury indicted former Middle River Regional Jail superintendent Jack Lee, accusing him of illegally using inmate labor at his Staunton home.
Lee was charged on Wednesday with two felony counts of forgery, felony obtaining money by false pretense and 34 misdemeanor counts of using inmate labor.
Following his indictment, Staunton police arrested Lee. He was released on bond from MRRJ.
As of Thursday, a court date hasn’t been scheduled.
An affidavit, unsealed in March in Augusta County General District Court, claimed Lee used an inmate for construction at his Woodmont Drive home 23 times between November 2017 and May 2018.
The document states that the inmate was on home electronic monitoring. The GPS monitoring showed the inmate was also in the area of Lee’s daughter’s home on B Street.
Lee told an investigator, according to the affidavit, that he hired a private contractor to complete work at this home and that contractor hired the inmate.
He gave investigators invoices for the work, but the contractor involved told authorities he was asked to give Lee fake invoices, according to the affidavit.
The Middle River Regional Jail Authority board fired Lee on Dec. 17, 2018. He had served as the Verona jail’s top administrator since December 2004.
The termination came about two weeks after a conflict between Lee and the jail authority's board became public. The board suspended Lee on Dec. 5.
The jail serves Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro. The board authority is made up a representatives from each of the localities the jail serves.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Harrisonburg City Council voted in May 2015 to buy into the regional jail instead of building a local annex to address overcrowding at Rockingham County Jail located downtown.
The deal took effect that July and guarantees access of up to 250 beds at the Verona jail, with the city and county splitting the $21.5 million membership cost over 10 years, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
