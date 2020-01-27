Former NBA broadcaster Steve Buckhantz, a graduate of James Madison University, invited a good friend of his to a Washington Wizards' home game on Dec. 2, 2015, when Kobe Bryant played his last regular-season game in the nation's capital.
Buckhantz, a long-time television announcer for the Wizards prior to this season, knew his friend was a big fan of the Lakers and of Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident Sunday.
After the 2015 game, Buckhantz brought his friend, who had a Bryant jersey, down to the Lakers' locker room. The JMU graduate told his friend to stand by the door that Bryant would come through before a post-game press conference.
"The first guy that (Bryant) saw was my friend. He grabbed the jersey and signed it. He could not have been more kind," Buckhantz told the Daily News-Record Monday night. "I took an awesome picture of the two of them. My friend was on cloud nine. It was like the greatest night of his life."
Buckhantz, 64, who grew up in Arlington and graduated from JMU in 1977, was a broadcaster for 19 of the 20 seasons that Bryant played in the NBA.
Another memorable moment for Buckhantz, who will call the JMU game Saturday in Harrisonburg against UNC Wilmington, came in 2006 when Gilbert Arenas of Washington scored 60 points at the Lakers while Bryant tallied 45. Buckhantz had Arenas sign the boxscore that night.
After the game Buckhantz and others saw Bryant lifting weights. "That stood out to me. That spoke to his work ethic - as good as anyone in the NBA," Buckhantz recalled.
Bryant and eight others died in southern California, along with one of his daughters. Others in the basketball world with ties to the Shenandoah Valley weighed in on the loss of Bryant, 41, who retired as a player in 2016.
Turner Ashby High graduate Kirby Burkholder, a former Colonial Athletic Association player of the year at JMU, got the news about Bryant while playing pro hoops in Hungary.
“Woke up still heartbroken! A celebrity death has really never hit like this,” Burkholder wrote on Twitter. She had a tryout with Washington of the WNBA after college.
“A lot of questions right now. Out faith is being tested,” wrote Golden State star Stephen Curry. He is the son of Harrisonburg native and Fort Defiance High graduate Dell Curry, a former Virginia Tech standout who played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002.
Dell Curry, who grew up in Grottoes, played against Bryant eight times, according to landofbasketball.com. The Lakers won six of the eight games, as Bryant scored 22.4 points per contest while Curry scored 6.0 points in those games against Bryant.
Dell and Stephen Curry have combined for 29,066 regular-season points in the NBA and have a chance to surpass Bryant and his father, Joe, who has 38,895 - the most by any father-son combination.
Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson, a 1979 graduate of Harrisonburg High, missed playing against Bryant by about four years. Sampson ended his NBA career with Washington in 1992 while the first game for Bryant was on Nov. 3, 1996.
Waynesboro High graduate Kenny Brooks, the women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech, also expressed his shock in the passing of Bryant.
“I still cannot wrap my head around it. I can’t wrap my heart around it,” Brooks, a former JMU player and coach, said after his team’s game Sunday against Clemson.
Brooks also sent out this: “We will miss Kobe but my heart hurts so bad for his daughter GiGi. Both taken from us way too early," wrote Brooks, whose daughters Chloe and Kendyl are Spotswood High graduates now on the Hokies' roster.
Mike Houston, the former football coach at JMU for three seasons through 2018, was also upset with the tragedy.
“There are no words that can properly express the sadness with this news. May God be with his family. A sad day for the sports world,” wrote Houston, now the football coach at East Carolina.
Josh Oppenheimer, a current assistant coach with JMU men's basketball, went to high school in Los Angeles and is a former assistant coach in the NBA with the Rockets, Bucks, and Nets.
"Absolutely awful," Oppenheimer told the News-Record on Monday night of Bryant's death. "Just a tremendous competitor. He was just wired differently."
Oppenheimer said when he was an assistant with the Bucks one of his players, O.J. Mayo, asked Bryant after a game in Los Angeles if they could work out together at a nearby 24-hour facility.
Bryant learned the Bucks would be in town for a while before facing the Clippers, so the Lakers' star told Mayo to be at the gym at 3 o'clock.
Mayo showed up at 3 p.m. the next day, according to Oppenheimer, only to learn Bryant meant to meet him at 3 a.m.
"His work ethic was legendary," Oppenheimer said of Bryant.
