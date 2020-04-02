For some, serving the community is a free-time activity, but for Malcolm Wilfong, working to better the lives of those around him is a life calling.
A Harrisonburg Police Department officer from 1976 to 2010, Wilfong worked his way up to the position of deputy police chief. After retiring and moving farther into the mountains, he and his wife, who worked for 30 years in education, joined the Basye-Bryce Lions Club as a way to continue their public service and connect to their new neighbors.
“The Lions works with the young, the old, the disadvantaged, the down-on-their-luck. So, it’s a way to give back and to help people,” Wilfong said. “We’re called as Christians to help our fellow man, and so my wife and I take that seriously.”
The local Lions Club chapter focuses on community-building projects, such as holiday food drives and a medical equipment loan closet, and it is the second-largest Lions Club in the area, winning Club Excellence Award this year under Wilfong’s leadership.
Wilfong has been a member for six years, serving as vice president for the 2018 season and climbing to the role of president in July. He is also a past president of Sky Bryce, the town’s homeowners association, and an active member of his church.
Despite decades of community work, Wilfong said everything has been a collaborative effort, and he cannot claim credit for the club’s success.
“So many of my predecessors with the Lions Club have done a lot to set up programs and whatnot throughout the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of men and women that serve with the Lions, just like the first responders, and I think it’s remarkable what those folks are doing.”
Ed Sutcliffe is a past president of the local Lions Club and neighbor of Wilfong. Under Wilfong, Sutcliffe said, the club has seen membership growth and progressive leadership.
“He’s just a forward-thinking guy. … He’s continued the great programs, but he’s added a lot of environmental things. We now do trash pickups,” he said. “People look up to him, and he’s always had good advice.”
