A former Elkton Rescue Squad treasurer accused of stealing thousands of dollars over a 12-year span pleaded guilty Wednesday during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Pamela Faye Monger, 52, of McGaheysville, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of embezzlement.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Monger to a four-year suspended sentence and two years of supervised probation.
Monger was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Sept. 9.
Michael Parker, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said the investigation began in 2018 when the rescue squad’s president noticed problems with the organization’s financial records.
Parker said the president confronted Monger, who confessed and told him that she used the money to help her sister.
Special Agent Adam Galton of the Virginia State Police found 56 instances of embezzlement from 2005 to 2017.
The total amount embezzled, according to court documents, was $74,845.59.
The agent said in Monger’s arrest warrant that she wrote checks to herself.
“The then-treasurer of the squad had written checks to herself but reported the charges under the ledger under other vendor names,” he wrote.
Monger has since paid the money back.
She was employed as an administrative assistant for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Mike Parks, the city's director of communication, said she filed for retirement and, as of January, is no longer employed by the city.
