Harrisonburg police arrested the former co-owner of a city restaurant accused of stealing more than $10,000 in city meals tax revenue.
Bradley Sipe, 41, of Port Republic, is charged with felony embezzlement in connection with Sipe’s Restaurant and Bar on East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Treasurer Jeffrey Shafer sought the charge.
Sipe was arrested on March 15 and released on a $1,500 bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
He’s scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court for a first appearance on June 29.
Sipe couldn’t be reached for comment.
Court documents state that Sipe owes $10,256.89 in prepared food and beverage taxes from October 2018 to October 2019.
The Virginia Department of Taxation closed the restaurant last summer for a debt of $19,390.24 in unpaid state taxes, according to Department of Taxation documents posted on the door of the eatery in July.
It’s unclear if those taxes have been paid.
In 2010, Sipe pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to three felony counts of methamphetamine possession. He received a 15-year sentence with all but one month suspended.
