A former James Madison University student filed a federal lawsuit last week claiming James Madison University violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make accommodations for his mental health condition and dismissing him from its graduate teacher licensure program.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 4 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by Richmond attorney Nicholas Simopoulos on behalf of “John Doe.” A federal judge granted the plaintiff permission to withhold his name in court filings.
Doe suffers from a form of schizophrenia, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states JMU “subjected plaintiff to needless hyper-scrutiny, engaged in disparate discipline and treatment, and citing marginal matters, dismissed plaintiff from the program. Defendant dismissed him for no legitimate reason; rather, defendant harbored animus toward plaintiff’s disability and discriminated and retaliated against him with that intent.”
The university is looking into the lawsuit, school leaders say.
“James Madison University is aware of the lawsuit that has been filed in federal court,” Mary-Hope Vass, interim university spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday. “We have already reviewed it and are in the process of preparing a response. Beyond that, of course, we will not have additional comments since the university does not discuss ongoing litigation.”
In 2014, Doe enrolled at JMU, pursuing a history degree with plans to one day teach.
That year, the lawsuit states, he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.
Doe suffered from episodic SAD, meaning he had alternating periods of functioning normally and those where he was impaired, the lawsuit states.
From 2014 to 2017, the lawsuit states, Doe experienced low-grade symptoms and kept his disability confidential.
In the 2017-18 academic year, the lawsuit states, Doe fell behind and missed deadlines, including submitting his application for the graduate program. He also obtained a C in one of his courses that required no lower than a B- to pass.
“The episode affected plaintiff’s performance,” the lawsuit states.
As a result, the lawsuit states, Doe informed the department chair of his condition and requested accommodations.
In April 2018, the department chair denied his request and he was informed he’d have to reapply for admission the following year.
Doe returned to JMU the following year to complete the failed course. The lawsuit states he received an A in the course.
In May 2019, Doe graduated from JMU and began the graduate program that summer.
The lawsuit states the department chair gave Doe stricter requirements, including that he must respond to all email within 24 to 48 hours.
In August 2019, Doe filed a complaint with the Office of Disability Services.
Doe’s condition flared up but he maintained a B average, the lawsuit states.
Doe overslept for a Nov. 6, 2019, class, the lawsuit states, and was dismissed from JMU two days later.
The lawsuit seeks a refund of tuition and fees, compensatory damages and an apology from JMU.
As of Wednesday, Judge Thomas Cullen hadn’t scheduled a jury trial.
