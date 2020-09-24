Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Turner Ashby High School music teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Wesley Dunlap, 37, of Mount Crawford, is charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile while in a supervisory capacity.
Dunlap was arrested Monday when he turned himself in at the Rockingham County Jail.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the crime was alleged to have taken place during the 2018-19 school year but the allegation of sexual misconduct just surfaced.
He said the investigation is ongoing, but it’s unclear if there is more than one victim.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said Dunlap, who had been employed by the school system for more than a decade, resigned at the end of the last school year.
He said the allegations are alarming.
“It’s just troubling,” he said. “We have the highest expectations for our employees. There’s certainly no doubt where the boundaries are.”
Scheikl said any victims, in this case or other cases, shouldn’t be afraid to report sexual misconduct.
“We need to know about this,” he said.
Dunlap is free from jail on a $3,000 secured bond.
He is the second Bridgewater-area teacher to be charged with misconduct involving a child in the last two years.
In December, a former third-grade teacher at John Wayland Elementary School accused of filming his students undressing pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Michael Frederick Rice, 32, of Harrisonburg, was charged with felony unlawful recording of a minor, felony possession of child pornography and felony possession of child pornography as a second offense.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Rice to 15 years in prison with all but four years suspended.
Prosecutors say the investigation began on May 31, 2019, when Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to the school near Bridgewater.
Following the school’s field-day event, prosecutors say, Rice told the girls in his class that they could change in his classroom while the boys changed in a nearby bathroom.
Rice left the room but left his cellphone in the classroom in a position where the camera could record the students.
There were six third-grade girls in the classroom while it was recording. One of the girls saw the phone and realized it was recording them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.