A former third grade teacher at John Wayland Elementary School accused of filming his students undressing pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Michael Frederick Rice, 31, of Harrisonburg, was charged with felony unlawful recording of a minor, felony possession of child pornography and felony possession of child pornography as a second offense.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Rice to 15 years in prison with all but four years suspended.
“I’m highly disturbed by this matter,” Albertson told Rice as he issued his sentence. “This type of act is devastating for the kids and for the parents. Parents think schools should be safe.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge told Albertson that the investigation began on May 31, when Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to the school near Bridgewater.
Following the school’s field-day event, Eldridge said, Rice told the girls in his class that they could change in his classroom while the boys changed in a nearby bathroom.
Eldridge said Rice left the room but left his cellphone in the classroom in a position where the camera could record the students.
There were six third grade girls in the classroom while it was recording. Eldridge said one of the girls saw the phone and realized it was recording them.
Eldridge said the girl told another teacher, who told the principal.
During an initial interview that day, she said, Rice denied recording the students changing.
In a second interview on June 5, Eldridge said, Rice confessed and told authorities he deleted the video before they seized the phone.
Police also searched Rice’s home and found a computer that contained child pornography. The videos were not of his students.
The school system placed Rice on administrative leave, but he is no longer employed. It’s unclear if he resigned or if he was terminated.
Rice also surrendered his teaching license to the Virginia Board of Education.
After completing his sentence, Rice will serve five years of supervised probation and an additional 20 years of unsupervised probation.
As part of his plea agreement, Rice is prohibited from applying for a teaching license in all 50 states.
Rice, who was free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail, was taken into custody following the hearing.
