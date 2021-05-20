A former Turner Ashby High School music teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Wesley Dunlap, 37, of Mount Crawford, pleaded guilty on May 10 to two felony counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile while in a supervisory capacity.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Dunlap to 10 years in prison with all but two years suspended.
Dunlap was arrested Sept. 21 when he turned himself in at the Rockingham County Jail.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson previously said the crimes took place during the 2018-19 school year but the allegation of sexual misconduct surfaced around the time of his arrest.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl previously said that Dunlap, who had been employed by the school system for more than a decade, resigned at the end of the 2019 school year.
— Staff Report
