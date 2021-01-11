After he won the Heisman Trophy, Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith gave credit to Holmon Wiggins - his position coach with the Crimson Tide.
And Wiggins - a coach at Virginia Tech before heading to Alabama - made sure to congratulate Smith on the honor.
"Most people run from, you run to it," Wiggins wrote on social media. "Your discipline, consistency, toughness and hard work has lead to your success. Congratulations and I salute you!"
On Monday, Smith had 215 yards of offense just in the first half as Alabama rolled past Ohio State in Miami Gardens to win the national title 52-24.
"I'm really proud of these guys," Coach Nick Saban told a national TV audience.
Wiggins played in college at New Mexico.
"We could go through the roster right now, and I’ll tell you every one of (the players from those early years) has been successful doing something,” his former coach, Rocky Long, told a New Mexico paper. “And if they go into the profession you’re in and they have the success that Holmon’s having, I mean, you kind of beat your chest and want everybody to know.”
Wiggins was part of the staff of Justin Fuente in Blacksburg from 2015-18 before joining Nick Saban at Alabama.
At Virginia Tech, Wiggins worked with wideout Cam Phillips - who has seen time in the NFL since leaving Blacksburg.
The Los Angeles native also worked under Fuente at Memphis.
Several reports have Wiggins joining new coach Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas.
