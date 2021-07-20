Auburn pitcher Peyton Glavine, a lefty, signed with the Washington Nationals on Monday, according to msn.com.
He played in the Valley Baseball League with Charlottesville. He was one of three Auburn players to sign with Washington, according to msn.com.
"A native of Alpharetta, Georgia, Glavine made 29 career appearances and two starts in the orange and blue, striking out 44 batters in 39.0 career innings pitched," according to a release from Auburn. "Glavine saved his best for last as he registered career bests in ERA, appearances, strikeouts, and innings in 2021. The southpaw nearly tripled his strikeout total and quadrupled his innings total in his final season."
The Angels signed outfielder Bryce Teodosio, who is from Clemson and played at Waynesboro, according to John Leonard of the Valley League.
Teodosio was teammates at Clemson with catcher Adam Hackenburg, who played for Montezuma in the Rockingham County Baseball League last year and was drafted in the 18th round by the White Sox last week.
BC Volleyball
Tom Doherty has joined the staff of head coach Erin Harris with the volleyball team at Bridgewater College.
He was recently a graduate assistant at Springfield College. The Michigan native is a former assistant in Michigan at Hope, which won the Division III title in 2014.
Doherty graduated from Hope in 2016, has been a club coach and is working on his master's degree in advanced level coaching from Springfield.
BC Athletics
The inaugural Bridgewater Athletics Golf Tournament will be held Homecoming weekend, on Friday, Oct. 15, at Lakeview Country Club for a day of golf.
Registration will begin Sept. 6. The price is $125 per player and that includes green fees, a cart, lunch, gift bag and raffle prizes.
There will also be a hole-in-one event for the chance to win a car, sponsored by Dick Myers, and a putting competition sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank.
Spotswood Baseball
Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely, pitching for York in the independent Atlantic League, was 4-4 with an ERA of 3.96 in his first 10 games this season, with nine starts. He is a former pitcher in the Houston farm system and played last year for Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
EMU
Eastern Mennonite's Jaylon Lee had two hits and drove in three runs for Woodstock on Monday in a 12-2 win at Purcellville in the Valley League.
That gave him at least one hit in six games in a row, with at least two hits in three of those games. That lifted his average to .269 with eight homers and 33 RBIs.
Also, the EMU Washington Community Scholars' Center (WCSC) in the nation's capital includes five student-athletes this summer, the school reported. Members recently attended a Washington Nationals' game.
JMU
Tom Kuster, the Associate Athletics Director at JMU, has been selected as one of the two winners of the 2021 John H. Randolph Inspiration Award by the Colonial Athletic Association.
He has been part of the JMU sports medicine staff since 1999 and has been the Director of Sports Medicine since 2006. After the pandemic hit in 2020, he put in many hours to help keep coaches and athletes safe, according to the university. Randolph is the former athletics director at William & Mary who died in 1995 after a bout with cancer.
“When considering the award criteria as someone who exhibits strength of character and human spirit while inspiring others, I can’t imagine another individual who better epitomizes this honor than Tom Kuster,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a statement from the university. “He has been an inspiration to all of us in JMU Athletics during the most difficult and challenging time in our history during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Also on Tuesday, the university announced Glo Fiber will again be a partner of JMU Sports.
RCBL
The hitting leaders in the RCBL in games through Monday were: Zach Roberts of Stuarts Draft at .463; Pearce Bucher of New Market at .439; Trent Abernathy of Broadway at .433; Will Haas of Stuarts Draft at .404; Terrell Thompson of Broadway at .392; and Michael Robertson of Montezuma at .389.
Heritage Oaks
Starting Saturday, and for every weekend through August, the fee to play golf on weekends after 1 p.m. at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg is $40, including a cart. No other discounts apply.
ACC Football
Media day for Atlantic Coast Conference football is Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte.
