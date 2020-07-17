Chris Marinak said earlier this spring he was confident Major League Baseball could pull off some sort of season in 2020.
The former University of Virginia pitcher told the News-Record the same thing Friday, on the eve of exhibition games for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals on Saturday. While he doesn't speak for MLB, the Virginia Beach native is confident.
"I would say generally we are all optimistic and hopeful that the process and procedures we have put in place will be effective," he said of pulling off a 60-game season.
The world champion Nationals open the season at home Thursday with the New York Yankees; the Orioles play the next day in Boston against the Red Sox.
The 39-year-old Virginia Beach native is the Executive Vice President, Strategy, Technology/Innovation at MLB, and is involved in nearly every major off-the-field facet of the game.
That means Marinak has been dealing mostly with various digital platforms. And with no fans at Major League ballparks at least for now, the former Cavs' hurler realizes people will be following games in different ways.
"Our digital platform has always skewed younger in comparison to our broadcasts," he said Friday from New York City. "We tweaked a lot of things, knowing that people would consume baseball differently. I am really focused on getting our technology and social platforms ready for the season. We have a new tracking system for ball and player tracking."
"We have a new scoreboard feature, a new schedule feature," he added. "There is a bracket challenge, for Opening Day, if you go to our website."
MLB - like soccer in Europe - is working on piped-in crowd noise for stadiums.
"We have really positive feedback on that so far," Marinak said. "We have tweaked a lot of things knowing that people would consume baseball differently. In a short season, it just creates a unique opportunity to see if there is a new way of doing business."
MLB reported Friday that 10,548 tests had been done in the past week and only six were new positives for COVID-19. Five of the six were players, with one being a staff member.
The total number of samples tested and collected was 17,949 as of Friday - with 0.1 percent being new positives.
In his last year at Virginia, Marinak was 2-3 with an ERA of 6.31 in 23 games out of the bullpen in 2002. His teammates that season included slugger Mark Reynolds, a former member of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals who retired earlier this year; and Joe Koshansky, who is from Chantilly, played for Staunton in the Valley League and with the Colorado Rockies in 2007-08.
Marinak pitched against James Madison several times in his college career, both in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. His parents live in Virginia Beach and he has a brother in Alexandria.
No Youth Football
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation announced Friday there would be no youth football in the fall, citing COVID-19 and the decision Wednesday by the Virginia High School League that presented three options - none that would have public-school football in the fall.
"That was the final domino," Erik Dart, athletic administrator, told the News-Record.
Dart expected about 150 youth combined in the tackle and flag programs. He said the city was prepared to combine with Rockingham County for a youth league this fall.
“You have your high hopes but safety is your No. 1 priority. This is a decision that had to be made.”
Rockingham County Parks and Recreation put on this statement earlier this week: "It is with much regret that RCPR announces the cancellation of our 2020 tackle football and cheerleading seasons. We had hoped that the limitations created by the Covid-19 pandemic would have eased as we head towards the fall season but the recent virus spikes around the country coupled with the Virginia High School league’s decision regarding their athletics seasons has led to our decision to cancel.
"While these two seasons have been cancelled in their present form, the RCPR department is actively exploring ways to offer associated athletic activities that would mitigate the potential for virus transmission while still offering a mental and physical release for those who would normally participate in these programs. Stay tuned for additional information on alternate offerings related to football, cheer, basketball, and other sports (and activities) in the coming weeks as we continue to explore ways to offer opportunities for recreation in these challenging times."
More Football
The late Brownie Cummins, the football coach at Harrisonburg High from 1970-80, was one of five siblings born in southwest Virginia to Carolyn and Ralph Cummins - all on Feb. 20.
It is the only verified example of a family producing five single children with the same birthday. The family is noted in Guinness World Records. Brownie Cummins is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame at HHS. He also coached in Grundy and Woodbridge.
