The first time Damian Fink watched them go through warmups, he knew it was a special group.
The current group of seniors at Fort Defiance have played together since they were kids. That’s something Fink, the Indians varsity baseball coach, said was evident by the chemistry and camaraderie they showed early on.
“This was our first group,” the fourth-year coach said. “I remember watching them warm up early on and I felt like it was a special group. It can change the culture around a program and can change the program for the good.”
On Wednesday, a trio of Fort Defiance seniors signed their National Letter of Intents to continue playing baseball at the college level with shortstop Tristan Shoemaker signing with the University of Virginia, infielder Ryan Cook signing with James Madison and outfielder Evan Sutton choosing West Virginia Wesleyan — a Division II program.
“It means everything,” Sutton said. “To know you get to play college baseball and play the game you’ve played since you were a kid, that’s good. Baseball has always been my sport. To be able to keep playing, it means a lot.”
For Shoemaker and Cook, the moment was special as the two teammates signed at the same time in front of their closest family and friends. The duo said they’ve been good friends and teammates since they were kids and to be able to enjoy such an iconic moment together was an award for the hard work they’ve put in over the years.
“It’s great,” Cook said. “We’ve literally played together since we first picked up baseballs. It’s been great to watch him grow through this whole process with high school, travel ball and now to be playing against each other in college. We’re both so lucky to have the opportunity. It’s really fun.”
Shoemaker committed to U.Va during the summer after his freshman year and is considered one of the top players in the state. Cook, meanwhile, is a two-sport standout athlete for the Indians that committed to JMU in October of 2019.
“It was awesome,” Shoemaker said. “Making everything official — it just clears my head and stuff. Knowing that I’m going to go on campus and stuff like that, it just feels really good. I always wanted to go to U.Va. It’s a powerhouse school and it’s a powerhouse in Virginia. I’ve just always really wanted to go there.”
The same applied for Cook, who called JMU his “dream school.” He said he always had dreams of playing Division I athletics and while he thought early in life that basketball would be an option, baseball eventually stood out.
“It’s surreal,” Cook said. “It’s been a long time working up to this, a lot of work that Tristan and I have put into it. We’ve put a lot of time, so it’s good to see the hard work pay off.”
Cook is considered a right-handed pitcher and third baseman by Prep Baseball Report and was a second-team All-Valley District selection in 2019. Shoemaker is a shortstop and pitcher that went 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 27 strikeouts as a sophomore. He also hit .351. Sutton, who is known for his speed, hit .348 that same season.
“We have a lot of talent,” Sutton said. “We’ve all got a good work ethic. We just feed off each other.”
Shoemaker said it hasn’t really sunk in that he will be playing for one of the top college baseball programs in the country a year from now. He said that Wednesday’s signing validated all the work that he had put in recently.
“I woke up this morning thinking about all the hard work I’ve put into baseball and workouts and stuff,” Shoemaker said. “It all went through my head this morning. I thought about everything and just how I got to this point in my life.”
For Cook, Sutton and Shoemaker, their senior season still remains in front of them and lofty goals are still intact.
“I’m just going to try to have fun,” Shoemaker said. “I want to enjoy every last minute because I never know when baseball is going to walk away from me. It could happen at any point in time.”
Cook added: “Just playing high school baseball one last time, finally getting a season. We had that taken away from us last year. Hopefully this year, it’s our last ride on the same team together. We’re going to make the most of it and hopefully make some noise.”
The Indians will be favorites to win the Shenandoah District in 2021 and perhaps make a run at a state tournament at the Class 3 level. It’s the type of expectations one would expect for a program filled with so much college-level talent.
Fink said he expects three more players to play Division III next year and a trio of juniors will likely sign next year.
From the moment he first saw the group, he said they were special. On Wednesday, they proved him right.
“I am proud of each one,” Fink said. “ It is a cool thing for our program, nice that we’re getting recognition. A lot of colleges are starting to notice Fort Defiance baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.