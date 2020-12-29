Lilian Berry has made her college decision.
After spending most of 2020 playing on the travel circuit and earning attention of college programs around the country, the Fort Defiance right-handed pitcher announced that she had verbally committed to Oregon State earlier this month.
“Christmas came early!” Berry wrote on Twitter. “I am so grateful to call Oregon State University my future home! Thank you to all my past and present coaches who have always pushed me to get to this level! A huge thank you to my parents who have sacrificed so much! #GoBeavs”
Berry, who lives in Mount Sidney and is preparing for her junior season with the Indias, is a 5-foot-6 pitching ace but also is one of the team’s top hitters.
“She’s great at both [hitting and pitching],” Fort Defiance softball coach Todd Wood said in October. “She’s a hard worker everywhere. She puts in work. It’s great to have a kid like that, one that works hard. She doesn’t just focus on one area of her game. She hits a lot, pitches a lot. She’s great all the way across.”
Oregon State is considered one of the top softball programs in the country with 14 NCAA tournament appearances and are coached by Laura Berg.
“It’s been like a rollercoaster,” Berry said about the recruiting process in October. “I’ve had some lows with colleges, had some doors close and I’ve also had some programs open up. I’ve been talking to some really great programs, so I’m excited to see where I finally end up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.