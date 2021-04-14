It's been a good week for the Fort Defiance volleyball program.
Less than 24 hours after defeating Spotswood in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Indians were honored in a big way by the Shenandoah District.
Veteran FDHS coach Sue Leonard was named the district's Coach of the Year after guiding her team to a second consecutive district title this season.
Fort sophomore Lani Goggin, meanwhile, is the district's Player of the Year.
The Indians have won 11 straight since suffering back-to-back losses to Rockbridge County to open up the season. Fort went unbeaten in district play.
Joining Goggin on the all-district first team were four of her Fort Defiance teammates in Ellie Cook, Kiersten Garber, Jordan Schulz and MaKayla Kershner.
Also on the first-team was Riverheads' Amelia Tomlinson, Dayton Moore and Sydney Phillips, Wilson Memorial's Brooke Cason and Staunton's Gabby Liccione.
The all-district second team featured Wilson's Allison Sykes and CiCi Minor, Buffalo Gap's Amaya Lucas and Teagan Via, Fort Defiance's Madi Reeser, Stuarts Draft's Hadley May, Riverheads' Taia Chandler and Staunton's Sidney Fix.
Fort will travel to face Rockbridge tonight in the Region 3C semifinals while Riverheads will host Rappahannock County in the Region 1B championship.
