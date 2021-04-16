PALMYRA — There will be four city/county runners and a local team advancing to next week’s state championships.
Fort Defiance finished as runner-up behind powerhouse Western Albemarle in both the boys and girls races at the Region 3C cross country championships in Palmyra on Friday. Both the Warriors and Indians, as a result, will advance to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at Green Hill Park in Salem on Wednesday.
Individually, it was a strong day for city/county athletes as Spotswood senior Seth Harding cruised the course in a time of 16:13.9 to win the boys race and secure his state bid along with Trailblazers teammate Jacob Amberg, who finished in 17:04.2 and placed seventh. The two SHS runners and Charlottesville’s Reece McKee (16:25.5) advance.
Leading the way for the Fort boys in their second-place effort was Ramsey Corbin (16:38.8), who finished third), Nathan Shifflett (16:55.6) in seventh, Ashton Moyers (17:33.4) in 11th and Sam Tindall (17:36.5) in 14th overall
As a team, the Spotswood boys were third. Russell Kramer (18:02.6) finished 17th and Dylan Lam (18:11.2) was 19th.
On the girls' side, Broadway freshman Taylor Driver (19:20.7) and Spotswood freshman Taylor Myers (19:21.1) finished second and third behind Fluvanna County senior Emily Smeds (19:14.9). All three runners will advance as individuals.
Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun was eighth with a time of 21:07.0 while Fort’s Trinity Neff (21:33.4) finished 12th.
As a team, the Spotswood girls finished fifth behind Western, Fort, Fluvanna County, and Rockbridge County.
In other local sports:
Gobblers Hire New Girls Soccer Coach
Broadway High School announced the hiring of Cassandra Fox as its new girls soccer coach on Thursday.
Fox was a four-year player at Oak Ridge High in Tennessee before playing at Appalachian State in North Carolina on a scholarship.
“Coach Fox is an exciting hire for Broadway” BHS athletic director Ryan Ritter said. “Her resume speaks for itself but once you meet her, you’ll understand why we have so much confidence in the future of our girls' soccer program.”
Prep Volleyball
Luray 3, Clarke County 0: Jaidyn McClung had 16 kills, seven digs and a trio of blocks as top-seeded Luray swept second-seeded Clarke County 25-20, 25-6, 25-20 in the Region 2B championship game at LHS on Thursday.
Brynlee Burrill added eight kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces for the Bulldogs while Lindsay Bly had five kills, five digs and 10 blocks. Also chipping in for Luray was Baylee Burrill, who scooped up a team-high 18 digs in the victory.
Averie Alger had four digs, two kills and an ace for the Bulldogs (11-3) while Trinity Belton dished out 30 assists.
It’s the first regional championship for Luray since 2017, when it reached the Group 2A state quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs will now host Poquoson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 1: Senior Jaydyn Clemmer, a James Madison signee, had another big-time performance with 32 kills and 25 digs as second-seeded and unbeaten Rockbridge County defeated third-seeded Fort Defiance 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 in the Region 3C semifinals on Thursday evening in Lexington.
McKenzie Burch dished out 21 assists and 10 digs for the Wildcats while Krissy Whitesell had 11 kills and 28 assists.
Also chipping in for Rockbridge (16-0) was Maddie Dahl with 14 kills and nine blocks, Nala Shearer with 27 digs and McKenzie Hines with 16 digs of her own. It was the third time the Wildcats have defeated the Indians this season.
The loss snapped an 11-game-winning streak for Fort Defiance (11-3) and marked the final match for standout seniors Kiersten Garber, MaKayla Kershner, Jordan Schulz, Maddie Reeser and Emma Kurtz.
Flames Defeat Randolph-Macon Academy
In Front Royal, Eastern Mennonite won five of the six singles matches and eventually cruised to a much-needed 7-2 win over Randolph-Macon Academy in non-conference boys tennis action on Thursday afternoon.
Luke Huyard, Garrett Gregory, Alex Cline, Ryan Hostetter, and Jameson Weavers all earned wins for the Flames.
