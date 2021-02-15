It was a successful evening for city/county wrestlers on Sunday.
A trio of wrestlers from Broadway along with a senior from Turner Ashby captured gold at the Region 3C wrestling championships at Western Albemarle late Sunday. The event was postponed from its original date of Saturday due to poor weather conditions.
The first-place finishers for the Gobblers were Garett Moyers (126), Jackson Wells (152) and Reid Garrison (195) while Knights senior Patrick Sullivan (145) captured the second regional crown of his career and stayed unbeaten on the shortened season with a win.
All four gold medalists will advance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 wrestling championships on Thursday.
Joining the four winners at the state meet will be Turner Ashby's John Bowman (120) and Trent Hill (126) along with Spotswood's Matthew Ford (106) and Gracin Lam (113). Only the top two finishers in each classification qualified for this year's state meet.
Other individual placements included Jesse Miller (120) and Yee M. Ung (285) of Broadway, Gabe Ashkeba (170) and Andrew Stine (182) for the Knights and Josh Hartman (132) for the Trailblazers. Those athletes will serve as alternates at the state championships.
The Class 3 state championships will be held Thursday at the Salem Civic Center, beginning at 10 a.m. While in previous years, the event has featured all six classifications on the same day, this year is spread out across a three-day window due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The Class 2 championships will be on Friday in Salem. The lone city/county wrestler in that event will be East Rockingham's Tanner Baugher (132).
