Harrisonburg police arrested four city men charged with an armed robbery of a man in the North 38 apartments on Wednesday.
All three defendants live within the apartment complex.
Cameron Jacolby Mock, 19, is charged with felony robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, misdemeanor assault by mob and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
He was on bond at the time of the crime.
Mock is also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in August and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm in September.
A magistrate's report states he moved to Harrisonburg from Louisiana.
“He’s only been in the area since August,” a magistrate wrote. “No ties to the community. No employment. This is his third round of chargers since he arrived here that includes a firearm.”
Anterion Harris, 18, is charged with felony robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor assault by mob.
Frederick De’mon Reed II, 19, and Daquan Sims, 20, are charged with felony acting in principle in the second degree to felony robbery.
Arrest reports state that Mock and Harris, who both live in the North 38 apartment complex, robbed a man of a backpack, a Glock handgun, Nike shoes and a wallet.
All four men were arrested Thursday and are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
