CHARLOTTESVILLE — Four James Madison standout were named to the 2020 Virginia Sports Information Director's Women's Lacrosse University Division All-State Team on Monday.
Junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty and sophomore defender Rachel Matey both earned first-team honors while the duo of senior attacker Maddie McDaniel and senior defender Emma Johnson were each named to the second team.
Dougherty was 5-1 in goal for the Dukes, making 50 saves to go along with an 8.57 goals-against average. She also ranked 12th nationally in GAA and 17th in save percentage, leading the Colonial Athletic Association in both.
Matey caused 10 turnovers, 11 ground balls and 27 draw controls while also scoring one goal. McDaniel scored nine goals with two assists while Johnson caused 11 turnovers and eight ground balls herself.
A total of 23 student-athletes from around Virginia were named to the all-state team. Virginia Tech led the way with six selections. JMU was the only other team with at least four.
BC's Parcell Named First-Team All-State
Bridgewater College senior defender MacKenzie Parcell was named to the VaSID All-State first team on Tuesday after a strong final season with the program.
Parcell started all six games for the Eagles before COVID-19 hit and ranked third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in caused turnovers (15) while adding 17 ground balls.
The senior was a third-team All-ODAC selection in 2018, but missed her entire junior year due to injury. As a sophomore, her 32 caused turnovers ranked fourth in the conference.
