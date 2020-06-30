The Virginia Department of Health will be conducting free testing for COVID-19 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds today, between 3 and 6 p.m. at 4808 S. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.
Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Another round of free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Augusta County Government Center Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona. This will also be a service by the Virginia Department of Health.
Residents who plan on getting tested are asked to wear a mask, stand 6 feet from others at all times and tell the health workers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms of the virus include cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.
— Staff Reports
