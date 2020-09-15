The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 tests today from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and no insurance or appointment are required. Preference is given to people experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact to someone with a confirmed positive case of the new coronavirus.
Last week, Harrisonburg reached a 2,000 cumulative count of COVID-19 cases after 47 new cases were recorded by the VDH on Thursday. Rockingham County has 1,278 cases and 109 hospitalizations and had 41 cases reported on Sept. 12, the most cases reported in one day for the county. As of Monday, Harrisonburg has reported 2,184 cases with 89 hospitalizations.
The city also reported its 34th death on Sept. 9 and Rockingham County recorded its 20th death on Sept. 13, according to data from VDH. That translates to 1.9 deaths per 100,000 population for the city and a 1.2 deaths per 100,000 population rate in the county.
For any questions on today's free testing, call (540) 574-5101.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.