Funny Not Funny Records is celebrating its 10th anniversary tonight at the Golden Pony with performances by Walkie Talkie, Good Dog Nigel and Uncle Bengine and the Restraining Orders.
Ben Schlabach, frontman for Uncle Bengine, co-owns Funny Not Funny Records with Harper Holsinger, formerly of The Alphabet.
Funny Not Funny’s first 7-inch vinyl split was a collaboration between The Alphabet and Charlottesville-based band Invisible Hand. Since then, the label has created nearly 50 records, which Schlabach said is the goal underway as he looks to 2020.
Tucker Riggleman — previously of bands The Demon Beats, Bishops and Prison Book Club — was part of West Virginian digital and analog record label Big Bullet Records years ago. The Demon Beats and Elephant Child partnered on a split vinyl and Prison Book Club shared a split cassette with Uncle Bengine through Funny Not Funny Records.
Funny Not Funny is a harbor for the collection of closely knit artisans in the region, according to Riggleman, and it serves to uplift and promote a variety of talent for the sake of solidarity in music while upholding a standard for consumers of music.
“It’s always been a family type of vibe. Nobody’s out to make money. Everybody’s out to help each other. Everybody kind of celebrates each other. The same people are going to be at everybody’s shows. It’s just a nice sense of community,” Riggleman said. “You can get vinyl and you get a warmer, more personal listening experience. You put on a record, you’re listening to an album — you’re not listening to a single or you’re not skipping through tracks.”
Riggleman said he admires the label for keeping analog records alive because the artistry of music has suffered due to the mass conversion to streaming services.
“Spotify is great for making your music accessible to people, but nobody makes albums anymore. People make singles and just kind of scatter them out, and just nothing feels cohesive or thought out,” Riggleman said. “There’s a whole ritual with vinyl, which a lot of people love, and I think that’s never gonna go away. Everything comes in cycles. Music scenes comes in cycles. The way people consume music comes in cycles. I just hope people get back to wanting to listen to a whole album again.”
Harrisonburg-based shoegaze rock group Walkie Talkie is a band in the works of producing an album in the coming months. Walkie Talkie is composed of two former members of Elephant Child, which formerly partnered with Funny Not Funny to release a flip tape and a 7-inch record.
Drummer and background vocalist Scott Whitten began collecting vinyls in college and said he enjoys producing records on tape because analog records are sturdier than CDs. Whitten said cassettes are an appealing medium because it is cost effective from the production side while simultaneously upholding a nostalgic aesthetic for consumers.
“Thing about a CD is it’s just not a very durable format. They get tossed around and they get scratched and cracked and all that stuff,” Whitten said. “We really like the idea of releasing a cassette tape, not only because it’s a lot more durable and holds up a little bit better with time, but it feels a lot more fitting with the style of music that we play.”
Schlabach said that while the early beginnings of Funny Not Funny Records were rooted in a personal desire to transcribe his favorite records and bands onto vinyl, it has since joined with a growing culture to embrace traditional streaming venues.
“The landscape has changed over the last few years,” Schlabach said. “In the independent music culture, vinyl records never went away because it’s no cheaper to manufacture a CD than a vinyl record. It was always a relatively inexpensive way to put out a record, so it’s always been an interest in independent music, but now you see the general public interested in flexing vinyl records.”
Blue Sprocket Sound is a vinyl pressing plant and recording studio in Harrisonburg with plans to begin collaborating with Funny Not Funny in 2020 to keep the production as local as the music.
Cassettes may also soon be swept into the retro-revolution media wave as tapes are more affordable option for small-town and independent artists.
“If you don’t have the $15 or $20 the LP costs, but they have the $5 or $6 — that has the same music on it,” Schlabach said. “There’s always that carrot of getting your record pressed on vinyl; that’s a box a lot of bands like to check off. I’ve seen them do that a little bit, but then fill in the gaps with the cassettes. Cassettes are cheaper than vinyls, and they both have a unique sound quality.”
For devoted music fans searching for prime quality, Whitten said analog can offer a clearer and fuller sound compared to online streaming and recordings.
“The initial product is just much better fidelity. You get a better range of frequencies from a record and even a tape than you do from a digital copy,” Whitten said. “A lot of people are only listening to music on earbuds or in their car... but if you’re listening to recording on a nicer system, through some actual speakers, you will definitely notice the difference between a record or a tape and a digital version.”
Above cassettes, CD or vinyls — the truest form of audio is to hear it live, so audiences can hear artists of Funny Not Funny tonight. Schlabach said the anniversary show is a festive celebration and individuals are encouraged to don holiday attire. Audio merchandise will be for sale with special deals, and free pizza and cookies will be offered until stocks run out.
