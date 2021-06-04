FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

College World Series

James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SOCCER

High School Girls

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Region tournament

Page County at East Rockingham (at Spotswood), 11 a.m.

High School Boys

Region tournament

East Rockingham at Appomattox Regional Governor's School, 12 p.m.

