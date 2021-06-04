FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College World Series
James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOCCER
High School Girls
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Region tournament
Page County at East Rockingham (at Spotswood), 11 a.m.
High School Boys
Region tournament
East Rockingham at Appomattox Regional Governor's School, 12 p.m.
