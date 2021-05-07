TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Blue Ridge at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County, 6 p.m.

College

James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 6 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County, 5 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m..

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Warren County at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

College Women

NCAA Tournament

James Madison vs. Tennessee, Charlottesville, 12 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

CAA Semifinals in Harrisonburg, Sentara Park

Towson (9-7) vs. Drexel (12-1), 4 p.m.

Hofstra (6-5) at James Madison (7-4), 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.