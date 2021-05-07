TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Blue Ridge at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 6 p.m.
College
James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 6 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 5 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m..
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Warren County at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
College Women
NCAA Tournament
James Madison vs. Tennessee, Charlottesville, 12 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
CAA Semifinals in Harrisonburg, Sentara Park
Towson (9-7) vs. Drexel (12-1), 4 p.m.
Hofstra (6-5) at James Madison (7-4), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.