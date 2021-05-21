Local schedule
TODAY
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
NCAA Knoxville Regional
James Madison vs. Liberty, 12 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
VCU at James Madison, 6 p.m.
ODAC Finals, Best-of-3
Shenandoah at Lynchburg, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
(Game 3, if needed, is Saturday at 2 p.m.)
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
VISAA Tournament
Eastern Mennonite at The Covenant School, TBA
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
TRACK
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at VISAA championships, 11 a.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at VISAA championships, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 4 p.m.
Regionals
Harrisonburg at Stafford, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 1 p.m.
