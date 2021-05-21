Local schedule

TODAY

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

NCAA Knoxville Regional

James Madison vs. Liberty, 12 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

VCU at James Madison, 6 p.m.

ODAC Finals, Best-of-3

Shenandoah at Lynchburg, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

(Game 3, if needed, is Saturday at 2 p.m.)

High School

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

VISAA Tournament

Eastern Mennonite at The Covenant School, TBA

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

TRACK

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at VISAA championships, 11 a.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at VISAA championships, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 4 p.m.

Regionals

Harrisonburg at Stafford, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 1 p.m.

