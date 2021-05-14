FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College
CAA Championships
Delaware at James Madison, 12 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood at Broadway, 3:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
NCAA Tournament
James Madison vs. Johns Hopkins in North Carolina, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.