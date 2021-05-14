FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

College

CAA Championships

Delaware at James Madison, 12 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood at Broadway, 3:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

NCAA Tournament

James Madison vs. Johns Hopkins in North Carolina, 5 p.m.

