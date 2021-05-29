Local scores

FRIDAY

TENNIS

High School Boys

Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 4

SOCCER

High School Girls

Stonewall Jackson 11, East Rockingham 0

High School Boys

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway 17, Waynesboro 1

Stonewall Jackson 5, East Rockingham 0

Clarke County 2, Strasburg 0

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 16, Stonewall Jackson 2

Broadway 15, Waynesboro 3

Fort Defiance 16, Staunton 4

College

Super Regional

James Madison at Missouri, late

THURSDAY

TENNIS

High School Boys

East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4

SOCCER

High School Girls

Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0

