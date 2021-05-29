Local scores
FRIDAY
TENNIS
High School Boys
Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 4
SOCCER
High School Girls
Stonewall Jackson 11, East Rockingham 0
High School Boys
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway 17, Waynesboro 1
Stonewall Jackson 5, East Rockingham 0
Clarke County 2, Strasburg 0
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 16, Stonewall Jackson 2
Broadway 15, Waynesboro 3
Fort Defiance 16, Staunton 4
College
Super Regional
James Madison at Missouri, late
THURSDAY
TENNIS
High School Boys
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4
SOCCER
High School Girls
Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.