LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Chatham Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Stonewall Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Northern Iowa at James Madison, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
