LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Chatham Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Stonewall Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Northern Iowa at James Madison, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

