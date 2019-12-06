LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Wakefield School at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite vs. Carmel Christian Academy at Grace Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Albemarle at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.