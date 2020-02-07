GIRLS
Harrisonburg 48, Waynesboro 39
HARRISONBURG (48) — Tirado 1 0-0 2, Waid 1 0-0 2, Stuart 0 0-0 0, Muncy 0 3-4 3, Blosser 4 0-0 8, Cain 5 1-2 11, Manson 1 0-0 2, Garcia 4 0-0 8, Lemon 4 0-0 8, Quinones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 4-6 48.
WAYNESBORO (39) —Simmons 0 0-0 0, Sprouse 2 0-0 4, Cabell 3 0-0 8, Bruce 7 4-4 21, Obiyo 0 0-0 0, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-4 39.
Harrisonburg;14;9;15;10—48
Waynesboro;8;2;13;16—39
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 5 (Bruce 3, Cabell 2).
East Rockingham 46, Rappahannock County 39
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (39) — T. Atkins 2 2-4 7, Ellis 1 0-0 2, O. Atkins 5 3-3 14, Robey 1 2-2 4, Jenkins 0 5-8 5, Sohanten 0 0-0 0, Compton 1 3-6 5, Wayland 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 15-23 39.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (46) — Franklin 0 0-0 0, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Fox 3 0-0 6, Vaughan 0 2-2 2, Baugher 6 4-9 16, Siever 1 1-5 4, Smith 2 2-9 7, Herring 1 0-0 2, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 4 0-0 8, Monger 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 10-25 46.
Rappahannock County;10;4;12;13—39
East Rockingham;16;11;9;10—46
3-Point Goals — Rappahannock County 2 (T. Atkins, O. Atkins), East Rockingham 2 (Siever, Smith).
BOYS
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 31
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (31) — Lewis 1 2-4 5, Doyle 2 0-0 7, Poindexter 2 0-2 6, Hundley 1 0-0 3, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ray 2 0-0 5, Higgins 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 2-6 31.
SPOTSWOOD (64) — D. Good 1 0-0 3, C. Good 1 1-2 3, J. Shifflett 1 0-0 2, High 6 0-0 12, Williams 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 0 3-4 3, Watson 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 3 0-1 6, Smith 11 2-2 26, M. Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-9 64.
Rockbridge County;7;7;7;10—31
Spotswood;15;21;16;12—64
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 6 (Poindexter 2, Lewis, Doyle, Ray, Higgins), Spotswood 4 (Smith, D. Good, M. Shifflett).
Harrisonburg 52, Waynesboro 31
WAYNESBORO (31) — D. Young 2 3-5 7, Blair 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Sites 1 0-0 2, L. Young 2 0-1 4, Critzer 0 0-0 0, Fisher 4 8-10 16, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-1 2, Kirby 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-16 31.
HARRISONBURG (52) — Mensah 3 3-3 9, Washington 1 2-9 4, Tacy 3 0-0 7, Lichti 0 0-0 0, Weakley 0 0-0 0, Walker 5 3-4 13, Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 3 0-0 6, Kuangu 3 1-2 7, Megginson 1 2-2 4, Harvey 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 11-16 52.
Waynesboro;8;4;9;10—31
Harrisonburg;10;11;17;14—52
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Tacy).
