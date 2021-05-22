BASEBALL

College

VCU 10, James Madison 1

ODAC CHAMPIONSHIP

at Lynchburg

Shenandoah 12, Lynchburg 5

Lynchburg 11, Shenandoah 5

High School

Harrisonburg 10, Waynesboro 4

Spotswood 13, Rockbridge County 3

Page County 16, East Rockingham 2

Wilson Memorial 11, Staunton 6

SOFTBALL

College

Knoxville Regional

James Madison 4, Liberty 3 (10)

Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

High School

Spotswood 9, Rockbridge 1

Page County 9, East Rockingham 1

Wilson Memorial 18, Staunton 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood 5, Turner Ashby 1

High School Girls

Spotswood 5, Broadway 2

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Rockbridge 0

Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0

