BASEBALL
College
VCU 10, James Madison 1
ODAC CHAMPIONSHIP
at Lynchburg
Shenandoah 12, Lynchburg 5
Lynchburg 11, Shenandoah 5
High School
Harrisonburg 10, Waynesboro 4
Spotswood 13, Rockbridge County 3
Page County 16, East Rockingham 2
Wilson Memorial 11, Staunton 6
SOFTBALL
College
Knoxville Regional
James Madison 4, Liberty 3 (10)
Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1
High School
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge 1
Page County 9, East Rockingham 1
Wilson Memorial 18, Staunton 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood 5, Turner Ashby 1
High School Girls
Spotswood 5, Broadway 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge 0
Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0
