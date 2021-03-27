FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College
Shenandoah 19, Bridgewater 18
High School
Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19
Broadway 7, Spotswood 6
Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22
Strasburg 14, Page County 7
Luray 36, Clarke County 14
Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8
Stonewall Jackson 52, Madison County 13
Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18
Stuarts Draft 49, Staunton 0
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Shenandoah 3, Bridgewater 0
LACROSSE
College Women
Virginia 15, James Madison 12
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison 7, North Carolina Wilmington 0
