FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

College

Shenandoah 19, Bridgewater 18

High School

Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19

Broadway 7, Spotswood 6

Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22

Strasburg 14, Page County 7

Luray 36, Clarke County 14

Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8

Stonewall Jackson 52, Madison County 13

Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18

Stuarts Draft 49, Staunton 0

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Shenandoah 3, Bridgewater 0

LACROSSE

College Women

Virginia 15, James Madison 12

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison 7, North Carolina Wilmington 0

