Local scores

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 7, Rockbridge County 4

Broadway 4, Harrisonburg 0

Clarke County 12, East Rockingham 9

Warren County 2, Skyline 1

Wilson Memorial 11, Stuarts Draft 4

Page County 12, Strasburg 4

Fort Defiance 14, Buffalo Gap 6

SOFTBALL

College

CAA Championship

James Madison 17, Delaware 0

High School

Broadway 5, Harrisonburg 2

Page County 10, Strasburg 0

Fort Defiance 2, Buffalo Gap 1 (11)

Wilson Memorial 8, Stuarts Draft 7

LACROSSE

College

NCAA Tournament

James Madison 9, Johns Hopkins 6

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 1

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 8, Harrisonburg 1

Spotswood 8, Broadway 1

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 5, Broadway 0

Strasburg 4, Page County 2

Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge 0

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge 0

