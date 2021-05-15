Local scores
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 7, Rockbridge County 4
Broadway 4, Harrisonburg 0
Clarke County 12, East Rockingham 9
Warren County 2, Skyline 1
Wilson Memorial 11, Stuarts Draft 4
Page County 12, Strasburg 4
Fort Defiance 14, Buffalo Gap 6
SOFTBALL
College
CAA Championship
James Madison 17, Delaware 0
High School
Broadway 5, Harrisonburg 2
Page County 10, Strasburg 0
Fort Defiance 2, Buffalo Gap 1 (11)
Wilson Memorial 8, Stuarts Draft 7
LACROSSE
College
NCAA Tournament
James Madison 9, Johns Hopkins 6
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 1
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 8, Harrisonburg 1
Spotswood 8, Broadway 1
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 5, Broadway 0
Strasburg 4, Page County 2
Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge 0
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.