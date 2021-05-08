TENNIS

College Women

NCAA Tournament

Tennessee 4, James Madison 0

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0

Broadway 6, Rockbridge 0

High School Boys

Rockbridge 8, Broadway 1

SOFTBALL

Wilson Memorial 10, Spotswood 6

Turner Ashby

BASEBALL

College

North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 3

High School

Spotswood 8, Wilson Memorial 3

SOCCER

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 8, Christ Chapel 0

Clarke County 4, Stonewall Jackson 3

Spotswood 11, Broadway 0

High School Boys

Strasburg 2, Madison County 1

LACROSSE

College

CAA Semifinals

Drexel 15, Towson 14

James Madison 14, Hofstra 7

