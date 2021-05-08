TENNIS
College Women
NCAA Tournament
Tennessee 4, James Madison 0
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0
Broadway 6, Rockbridge 0
High School Boys
Rockbridge 8, Broadway 1
SOFTBALL
Wilson Memorial 10, Spotswood 6
Turner Ashby
BASEBALL
College
North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 3
High School
Spotswood 8, Wilson Memorial 3
SOCCER
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 8, Christ Chapel 0
Clarke County 4, Stonewall Jackson 3
Spotswood 11, Broadway 0
High School Boys
Strasburg 2, Madison County 1
LACROSSE
College
CAA Semifinals
Drexel 15, Towson 14
James Madison 14, Hofstra 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.