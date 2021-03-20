FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12
Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7
Handley 24, Culpeper County 17
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21
Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0
Riverheads 55, Staunton 7
William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0
COLLEGE
Randolph-Macon 52, Shenandoah 38
VOLLEYBALL
High School
College
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 2
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 4, William & Mary 0
Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 2, Ferrum 1
