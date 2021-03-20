FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12

Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7

Handley 24, Culpeper County 17

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21

Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14

Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0

Riverheads 55, Staunton 7

William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0

COLLEGE

Randolph-Macon 52, Shenandoah 38

VOLLEYBALL

High School

College

Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 2

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 4, William & Mary 0

Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 2, Ferrum 1

