FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 21
Strasburg 17, Page County 0
Tuscarora 56, Handley 0
SOCCER
College Women
ODAC Semifinals
Bridgewater 1, Shenandoah 0
College Men
James Madison 2, UNC Wilmington 0
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater 20, Randolph 5
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison 6, Marshall 1
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.