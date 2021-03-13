FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
CAA Tournament
Drexel 79, James Madison 76 (OT)
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater 26, Ferrum 16
High School
Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson 24
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6
Broadway at Liberty-Bedford, late
TENNIS
College Women
Old Dominion 6, James Madison 1
College Men
Old Dominion 5, James Madison 2
LACROSSE
College
James Madison 21, Wofford 1
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 4-7, Stony Brook 1-1
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 11, Bridgewater 1
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
