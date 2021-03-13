FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

CAA Tournament

Drexel 79, James Madison 76 (OT)

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater 26, Ferrum 16

High School

Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson 24

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Broadway at Liberty-Bedford, late

TENNIS

College Women

Old Dominion 6, James Madison 1

College Men

Old Dominion 5, James Madison 2

LACROSSE

College

James Madison 21, Wofford 1

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 4-7, Stony Brook 1-1

FIELD HOCKEY

Lynchburg 11, Bridgewater 1

VOLLEYBALL

Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

