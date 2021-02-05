TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Madison County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
James Madison at Richmond Invitational, 3 p.m.
