TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Virginia at James Madison, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at CAA Championships in Newark, Del., TBA

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.

Contact Cody Elliott at 574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.