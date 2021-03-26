TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Virginia at James Madison, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at CAA Championships in Newark, Del., TBA
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.
