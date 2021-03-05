TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bowling Green at James Madison, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

James Madison at Colonial Athletic Association Championship in Wilmington N.C., 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.

Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

High School

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Bridgewater at Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Liberty University, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Culpeper County, 6:30 p.m.

Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, etc., schedules can change at the last minute. Check school and league web-sites for updated information

 

