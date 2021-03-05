TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bowling Green at James Madison, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
James Madison at Colonial Athletic Association Championship in Wilmington N.C., 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
High School
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Bridgewater at Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Liberty University, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Culpeper County, 6:30 p.m.
Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, etc., schedules can change at the last minute. Check school and league web-sites for updated information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.