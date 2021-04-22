TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry (DH), 12 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

VHSL Class 5 Championships at The Oatlands in Leesburg, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

William & Mary at James Madison, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Elon, 3 p.m.

College Women

CAA Championship

James Madison vs. Towson-Hofstra winner in Williamsburg, 12 p.m.

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

