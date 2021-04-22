TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry (DH), 12 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
VHSL Class 5 Championships at The Oatlands in Leesburg, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Elon, 3 p.m.
College Women
CAA Championship
James Madison vs. Towson-Hofstra winner in Williamsburg, 12 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
