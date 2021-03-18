TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 5 p.m.

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Waynesboro at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater at Jekyll Island Collegiate, TBD

TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at High Point, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

