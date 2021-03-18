TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 5 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Waynesboro at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater at Jekyll Island Collegiate, TBD
TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at High Point, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
